How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (437 total runs).
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 341 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (66) and has a team-best batting average of .307.
- In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .251 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- Tucker ranks 19th in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this year.
- Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .276.
- Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while batting .238.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland with a .244 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 83rd and his RBI tally is 84th.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .367 on the year.
- Overall, Andrus is 184th in homers and 189th in RBI this year.
- Tony Kemp has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .209/.285/.293.
- Ramon Laureano has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .310. He's slugging .402 on the year.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Mariners
W 5-2
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
W 8-5
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/31/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/23/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Rangers
L 11-8
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
W 7-5
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
W 5-3
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
-
Away
