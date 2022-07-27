How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on an RBI single hit by shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
  • The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (437 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 11th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 341 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (66) and has a team-best batting average of .307.
  • In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .251 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 19th in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this year.
  • Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .276.
  • Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while batting .238.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland with a .244 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 83rd and his RBI tally is 84th.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .367 on the year.
  • Overall, Andrus is 184th in homers and 189th in RBI this year.
  • Tony Kemp has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .209/.285/.293.
  • Ramon Laureano has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .310. He's slugging .402 on the year.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Mariners

W 5-2

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

W 8-5

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
