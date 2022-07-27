How to Watch Astros at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and Athletics face off in the final contest of a three-game series on Wednesday with Oakland already up two games to zero.

In an afternoon matchup, the Athletics will host the Astros in Oakland today. It will be the final matchup of a short three-game series.

Despite being the better team, Houston would get swept in the series if Oakland is able to pull off a win today. A division matchup, these two teams are American League west rivals.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live Stream: You can stream Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

The Athletics have a record of 37-63, which puts them at last in the AL west. Although they're rebuilding, they have shown signs of promise all season.

Oakland’s top players include Sean Murphy and Elvis Andrus. Additionally, there are several young prospects on this team that have started to emerge as part of the future core.

On the flip side, the Astros lead this division with a record of 64-34. They’ve been one of the best teams in baseball all season, but have struggled against Oakland this week.

With a loaded roster, Houston sent five players to the recent MLB All-Star game. At this point, the Astros look like a legitimate contender to win it all.

Following this contest, the Astros will head back home for a series against the Mariners. Meanwhile, the Athletics will travel to Chicago for a series against the White Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18750292
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mariners

By Nick Crain35 seconds ago
USATSI_18750269
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Nick Crain35 seconds ago
USATSI_18750260
MLB

How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondback

By Alex Barth35 seconds ago
Jul 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with third base coach Stu Cole (39) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with third base coach Stu Cole (39) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18750153
MLB

How to Watch White Sox vs. Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
Buck Showalter and Max Scherzer
SI Guide

Can the Mets Sweep the Yankees in the Subway Series?

By Kevin Sweeney47 minutes ago
imago1013441258h
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs France: Live Stream Women's EURO Semifinal

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago