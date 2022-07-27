How to Watch Astros at Athletics

The Astros and Athletics face off in the final contest of a three-game series on Wednesday with Oakland already up two games to zero.

In an afternoon matchup, the Athletics will host the Astros in Oakland today. It will be the final matchup of a short three-game series.

Despite being the better team, Houston would get swept in the series if Oakland is able to pull off a win today. A division matchup, these two teams are American League west rivals.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live Stream: You can stream Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

The Athletics have a record of 37-63, which puts them at last in the AL west. Although they're rebuilding, they have shown signs of promise all season.

Oakland’s top players include Sean Murphy and Elvis Andrus. Additionally, there are several young prospects on this team that have started to emerge as part of the future core.

On the flip side, the Astros lead this division with a record of 64-34. They’ve been one of the best teams in baseball all season, but have struggled against Oakland this week.

With a loaded roster, Houston sent five players to the recent MLB All-Star game. At this point, the Astros look like a legitimate contender to win it all.

Following this contest, the Astros will head back home for a series against the Mariners. Meanwhile, the Athletics will travel to Chicago for a series against the White Sox.

