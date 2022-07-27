How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets versus New York Yankees game on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge.
Mets vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Yankees Batting Stats
- The Mets have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (453 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Mets are fifth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees' .245 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Yankees lead MLB with 523 runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has posted a team-leading 25 home runs and has driven in 83 runs.
- In all of baseball, Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .250.
- Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 34th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Starling Marte paces the Mets with a team-best batting average of .296.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .263 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge is batting .296 with 38 home runs and 82 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season.
- Judge ranks first in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .222 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.
- Rizzo is currently ninth in homers and 16th in RBI in the major leagues.
- DJ LeMahieu has 92 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.385/.410.
- Gleyber Torres has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .474 on the year.
Mets and Yankees Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/22/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Home
7/23/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Home
7/24/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Home
7/26/2022
Yankees
W 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/31/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
7/22/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
7/23/2022
Orioles
L 6-3
Away
7/24/2022
Orioles
W 6-0
Away
7/26/2022
Mets
L 6-3
Away
7/27/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/28/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/29/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/30/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/31/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
