How to Watch Yankees vs. Mets: Stream MLB Subway Series Live

The high-stakes series between the Yankees and Mets continues Wednesday at Citi Field after the Mets took game one.

It's not often that both of New York's baseball teams are playing at as high a level as the Yankees and Mets have so far this season. That makes this week's two-game set between the two a true measuring stick for both sides as they continue their quest to bring the commissioner's trophy back to the Big Apple.

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Mets won the first game of the pair on Monday, 6-3. Right fielder Starling Marte starred in that game for the Mets, going two-for-four with a double and a home run.

With the win, the Mets improved to 59-37. That's good for first place in the National League East and the second-best record in the entire NL, trailing only the Dodgers. With a win on Wednesday, the Mets would become the fourth team to reach the 60-win mark this season.

The Yankees are one of those other three teams, with their 66-31 record currently the best mark in baseball. They have a 12-game lead over the Blue Jays in the American League East and a two-game lead over the Astros for the top spot in the AL.

Wednesday's pitching matchup has Domingo German going for the Yankees against Max Scherzer for the Mets. Scherzer has been excellent this season, going 6-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts.

