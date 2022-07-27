How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and New York Yankees will meet on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Aaron Judge among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Mets vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Yankees Batting Stats
- The Mets' .252 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (453 total runs).
- The Mets' .323 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Yankees lead MLB with 523 runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (25) and runs batted in (83).
- Among all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
- Lindor is batting .250 with 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Lindor is 34th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.
- Starling Marte paces the Mets with a team-high batting average of .296.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .263 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge leads New York in batting average (.296), home runs (38) and runs batted in (82) this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Judge ranks first in home runs and second in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .489 on the year.
- Overall, Rizzo ranks ninth in home runs and 16th in RBI this season.
- DJ LeMahieu has 92 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.385/.410.
- Gleyber Torres is batting .263 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
Mets and Yankees Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/22/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Home
7/23/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Home
7/24/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Home
7/26/2022
Yankees
W 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/31/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
7/22/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
7/23/2022
Orioles
L 6-3
Away
7/24/2022
Orioles
W 6-0
Away
7/26/2022
Mets
L 6-3
Away
7/27/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/28/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/29/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/30/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/31/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
