How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 26, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and New York Yankees will meet on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Aaron Judge among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mets vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Yankees Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .252 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (453 total runs).
  • The Mets' .323 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Yankees lead MLB with 523 runs scored this season.
  • The Yankees have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (25) and runs batted in (83).
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Lindor is batting .250 with 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Lindor is 34th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.
  • Starling Marte paces the Mets with a team-high batting average of .296.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .263 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads New York in batting average (.296), home runs (38) and runs batted in (82) this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Judge ranks first in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .489 on the year.
  • Overall, Rizzo ranks ninth in home runs and 16th in RBI this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 92 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.385/.410.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .263 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Mets and Yankees Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/26/2022

Yankees

W 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

7/22/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

7/23/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

7/24/2022

Orioles

W 6-0

Away

7/26/2022

Mets

L 6-3

Away

7/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/29/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/30/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/31/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
