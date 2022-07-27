How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Jul 26, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and New York Yankees will meet on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Aaron Judge among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mets vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Yankees Batting Stats

The Mets' .252 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (453 total runs).

The Mets' .323 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Yankees lead MLB with 523 runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (25) and runs batted in (83).

Among all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.

Lindor is batting .250 with 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Lindor is 34th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.

Starling Marte paces the Mets with a team-high batting average of .296.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .263 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads New York in batting average (.296), home runs (38) and runs batted in (82) this season.

In all of the major leagues, Judge ranks first in home runs and second in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .489 on the year.

Overall, Rizzo ranks ninth in home runs and 16th in RBI this season.

DJ LeMahieu has 92 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.385/.410.

Gleyber Torres is batting .263 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Mets and Yankees Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/22/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 7/23/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 7/24/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/26/2022 Yankees W 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Yankees - Home 7/29/2022 Marlins - Away 7/30/2022 Marlins - Away 7/31/2022 Marlins - Away 8/1/2022 Nationals - Away 8/2/2022 Nationals - Away

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 7/22/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 7/23/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Away 7/24/2022 Orioles W 6-0 Away 7/26/2022 Mets L 6-3 Away 7/27/2022 Mets - Away 7/28/2022 Royals - Home 7/29/2022 Royals - Home 7/30/2022 Royals - Home 7/31/2022 Royals - Home 8/1/2022 Mariners - Home

