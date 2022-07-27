How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (right) after the win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Frankie Montas gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum against Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (434 total).
  • The Astros' .318 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 336 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .304, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 65.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 13th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Tucker is 24th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks while batting .277.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .238 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .245. He's also hit 11 home runs with 40 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy's home run total ranks 83rd and his RBI tally is 82nd.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .365 on the year.
  • Overall, Andrus ranks 186th in home runs and 189th in RBI this season.
  • Ramon Laureano has 57 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.310/.407.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .208 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 7-5

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

W 5-2

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

W 8-5

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
