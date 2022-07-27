How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (right) after the win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Frankie Montas gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum against Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (434 total).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 336 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .304, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 65.

Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 13th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Tucker is 24th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks while batting .277.

Alex Bregman is batting .238 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .245. He's also hit 11 home runs with 40 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy's home run total ranks 83rd and his RBI tally is 82nd.

Elvis Andrus has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .365 on the year.

Overall, Andrus ranks 186th in home runs and 189th in RBI this season.

Ramon Laureano has 57 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.310/.407.

Tony Kemp is batting .208 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Yankees W 7-5 Home 7/22/2022 Mariners W 5-2 Away 7/23/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mariners W 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Away 7/26/2022 Athletics - Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 7/22/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/23/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Rangers L 11-8 Home 7/25/2022 Astros W 7-5 Home 7/26/2022 Astros - Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home 7/29/2022 White Sox - Away 7/30/2022 White Sox - Away 7/31/2022 White Sox - Away 8/2/2022 Angels - Away

Regional restrictions apply.