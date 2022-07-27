How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on an RBI single hit by shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian Javier will take the mound first for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (437 total).
  • The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 341 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (66) and has a team-high batting average of .307.
  • Alvarez is third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .251.
  • Tucker ranks 19th in homers in MLB and ninth in RBI.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .238.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .244 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.
  • Murphy is 83rd in home runs and 84th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Andrus has 72 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
  • Andrus is currently 184th in home runs and 189th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .209/.285/.293 this season for the Athletics.
  • Ramon Laureano is batting .227 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Mariners

W 5-2

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

W 8-5

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
