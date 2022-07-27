How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on an RBI single hit by shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian Javier will take the mound first for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (437 total).

The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 341 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (66) and has a team-high batting average of .307.

Alvarez is third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .251.

Tucker ranks 19th in homers in MLB and ninth in RBI.

Jose Altuve is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .238.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .244 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.

Murphy is 83rd in home runs and 84th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Andrus has 72 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Andrus is currently 184th in home runs and 189th in RBI in the major leagues.

Tony Kemp is slashing .209/.285/.293 this season for the Athletics.

Ramon Laureano is batting .227 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Mariners W 5-2 Away 7/23/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mariners W 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Away 7/26/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/23/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Rangers L 11-8 Home 7/25/2022 Astros W 7-5 Home 7/26/2022 Astros W 5-3 Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home 7/29/2022 White Sox - Away 7/30/2022 White Sox - Away 7/31/2022 White Sox - Away 8/2/2022 Angels - Away 8/3/2022 Angels - Away

