How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cristian Javier will take the mound first for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
- The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (437 total).
- The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 341 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (66) and has a team-high batting average of .307.
- Alvarez is third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .251.
- Tucker ranks 19th in homers in MLB and ninth in RBI.
- Jose Altuve is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
- Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .238.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .244 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.
- Murphy is 83rd in home runs and 84th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Andrus has 72 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
- Andrus is currently 184th in home runs and 189th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Tony Kemp is slashing .209/.285/.293 this season for the Athletics.
- Ramon Laureano is batting .227 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Mariners
W 5-2
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
W 8-5
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/31/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/23/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Rangers
L 11-8
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
W 7-5
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
W 5-3
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)