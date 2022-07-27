How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will hit the field against the Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.248).

The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (472 total).

The Braves rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Phillies have scored 447 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Phillies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 28 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .295.

Riley is third in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 65 runs batted in.

Olson ranks 19th in home runs and eighth in RBI so far this year.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .291 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .223 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber is batting .203 this season with a team-high 31 home runs and 60 RBI.

Schwarber's home run total places him second in the majors, and he ranks 15th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 86 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Hoskins ranks 19th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 63rd in RBI.

Realmuto is slashing .254/.328/.405 this season for the Phillies.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a .290 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Angels W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 7/25/2022 Phillies L 6-4 Away 7/26/2022 Phillies W 6-3 Away 7/27/2022 Phillies - Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/2/2022 Phillies - Home 8/3/2022 Phillies - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Cubs L 15-2 Home 7/23/2022 Cubs L 6-2 Home 7/24/2022 Cubs L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 7/26/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Braves - Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away 7/29/2022 Pirates - Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away 8/2/2022 Braves - Away

