How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will hit the field against the Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.248).
  • The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (472 total).
  • The Braves rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Phillies have scored 447 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads the Braves with 28 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .295.
  • Riley is third in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 65 runs batted in.
  • Olson ranks 19th in home runs and eighth in RBI so far this year.
  • Dansby Swanson is hitting .291 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .223 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber is batting .203 this season with a team-high 31 home runs and 60 RBI.
  • Schwarber's home run total places him second in the majors, and he ranks 15th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 86 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .463 this season.
  • Hoskins ranks 19th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 63rd in RBI.
  • Realmuto is slashing .254/.328/.405 this season for the Phillies.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a .290 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

7/25/2022

Phillies

L 6-4

Away

7/26/2022

Phillies

W 6-3

Away

7/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

L 15-2

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

L 6-2

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

-

Away

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
