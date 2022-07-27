How to Watch Rangers at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners will look to close out this three-game series against the Rangers in a strong manner in this exciting MLB showdown Wednesday.

In the final frame of a three-game series, the Rangers will be in Seattle once again to take on the Mariners. To this point, Seattle has won both contests and will look to complete the sweep today. Both of these clubs are in the American League west, meaning this game is even more meaningful.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream: You can stream Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

The Rangers have taken a huge step forward this season but still seem to be a year or two away from making a playoff push. Still, the signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien have elevated the team’s play in a big way.

With pitching being Texas’ weak point, the team has struggled to get above .500 all season. It is currently third in the AL West with a record of 43-53.

Seattle had a slow start to the season but is now becoming more solidified as the second-best team in the division. The Mariners are 53-45, with a large cushion between them and the third-place Rangers.

Kyle Lewis and Julio Rodriguez are both young upcoming prospects that should be in Seattle for a long time. With them leading a young core, the Mariners’ future is bright.

With this series closing out tonight, the Rangers will stay in California for a series against the Angels that starts on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Mariners will head to Houston for a series against the Astros.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

