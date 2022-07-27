How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants head into the second of a three-game series against Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (450 total).

The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Diamondbacks rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

The Diamondbacks have scored 410 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 51 runs batted in.

Flores is 56th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Thairo Estrada's .258 batting average paces his team.

Estrada is 111th in homers and 85th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .233 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 49.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker ranks 10th in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .267 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 34 runs.

Marte is currently 111th in home runs and 133rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Daulton Varsho has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.305/.413.

Josh Rojas is batting .283 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home 7/31/2022 Cubs - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/22/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Home 7/23/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Nationals L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Giants W 7-0 Home 7/26/2022 Giants - Home 7/27/2022 Giants - Home 7/29/2022 Braves - Away 7/30/2022 Braves - Away 7/31/2022 Braves - Away 8/1/2022 Guardians - Away

Regional restrictions apply.