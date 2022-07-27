How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants head into the second of a three-game series against Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
  • The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (450 total).
  • The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 410 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 51 runs batted in.
  • Flores is 56th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Thairo Estrada's .258 batting average paces his team.
  • Estrada is 111th in homers and 85th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .233 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 49.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker ranks 10th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .267 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 34 runs.
  • Marte is currently 111th in home runs and 133rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Daulton Varsho has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.305/.413.
  • Josh Rojas is batting .283 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-0

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Home

7/23/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Nationals

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Giants

W 7-0

Home

7/26/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/29/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/30/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/31/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Las Vegas Big Time Finale: Oakland Soldiers vs. Paul George Elite

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
330551.custom
entertainment

How to Watch Raging Bulls Special

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (right) after the win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (right) after the win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Club America
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Club América: Live Stream Liga MX

By Rafael Urbina36 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) knocks down a ball against New York Red Bulls during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC

By Brandon Rush38 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago