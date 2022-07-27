How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants head into the second of a three-game series against Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
- The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (450 total).
- The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Diamondbacks rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
- The Diamondbacks have scored 410 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 51 runs batted in.
- Flores is 56th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Thairo Estrada's .258 batting average paces his team.
- Estrada is 111th in homers and 85th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .233 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 49.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker ranks 10th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
- Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .267 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 34 runs.
- Marte is currently 111th in home runs and 133rd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Daulton Varsho has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.305/.413.
- Josh Rojas is batting .283 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Dodgers
L 9-6
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
L 4-2
Away
7/24/2022
Dodgers
L 7-4
Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-0
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/27/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/30/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/31/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Away
7/22/2022
Nationals
W 10-1
Home
7/23/2022
Nationals
W 7-2
Home
7/24/2022
Nationals
L 4-3
Home
7/25/2022
Giants
W 7-0
Home
7/26/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/29/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/30/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/31/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/1/2022
Guardians
-
Away
