How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Jul 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Wednesday at Chase Field against Logan Webb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants are 24th in the majors with a .234 batting average.

The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (453 total, 4.7 per game).

The Giants are 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in the league with 417 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-high 53 runs batted in.

In all of baseball, Flores ranks 47th in home runs and 26th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .255 to lead the lineup.

Of all MLB hitters, Estrada ranks 113th in home runs and 90th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .231 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 52.

In all of MLB, Walker ranks ninth in homers and 32nd in RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .267 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 35 runs.

Marte ranks 113th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 124th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.305/.413.

David Peralta has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .461 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home 7/31/2022 Cubs - Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Home 7/23/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Nationals L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Giants W 7-0 Home 7/26/2022 Giants W 7-3 Home 7/27/2022 Giants - Home 7/29/2022 Braves - Away 7/30/2022 Braves - Away 7/31/2022 Braves - Away 8/1/2022 Guardians - Away 8/2/2022 Guardians - Away

Regional restrictions apply.