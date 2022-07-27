How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondback

Skip to main content

How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

In National League action, the Giants take on the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in this exciting baseball showdown.

National League West foes face off Wednesday afternoon in a getaway day game. The Giants and Diamondbacks play the third game of their three-game series at Chase Field before Arizona heads on an East Coast road trip.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Diamondbacks have already won this series, picking up wins on Monday and Tuesday. It's been an impressive offensive effort, with the team scoring seven runs in each of the two games.

After a 7-0 win on Monday, they came back with a 7-3 win Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks scored those seven runs with just five hits — with four of the five going for extra bases. That included home runs from Christian Walker and Sergio Alcantara. They also drew four walks in the game.

With that win, the Diamondbacks took a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head series this year. These teams have gotten to know each other well as of late — they didn't play for the first time this year until July 4, but Wednesday will be their ninth game since.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Coverage begins at 3:30 on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Giants vs. Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18750292
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mariners

By Nick Crain30 seconds ago
USATSI_18750269
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Nick Crain30 seconds ago
USATSI_18750260
MLB

How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondback

By Alex Barth30 seconds ago
Jul 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with third base coach Stu Cole (39) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with third base coach Stu Cole (39) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18750153
MLB

How to Watch White Sox vs. Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
Buck Showalter and Max Scherzer
SI Guide

Can the Mets Sweep the Yankees in the Subway Series?

By Kevin Sweeney47 minutes ago
imago1013441258h
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs France: Live Stream Women's EURO Semifinal

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago