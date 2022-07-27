How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondback

In National League action, the Giants take on the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in this exciting baseball showdown.

National League West foes face off Wednesday afternoon in a getaway day game. The Giants and Diamondbacks play the third game of their three-game series at Chase Field before Arizona heads on an East Coast road trip.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Diamondbacks have already won this series, picking up wins on Monday and Tuesday. It's been an impressive offensive effort, with the team scoring seven runs in each of the two games.

After a 7-0 win on Monday, they came back with a 7-3 win Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks scored those seven runs with just five hits — with four of the five going for extra bases. That included home runs from Christian Walker and Sergio Alcantara. They also drew four walks in the game.

With that win, the Diamondbacks took a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head series this year. These teams have gotten to know each other well as of late — they didn't play for the first time this year until July 4, but Wednesday will be their ninth game since.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Coverage begins at 3:30 on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Regional restrictions may apply.