How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby and Dane Dunning will start for their respective teams when the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers play on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 397, 4.1 per game.

The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 433 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with a team-leading batting average of .312.

In all of baseball, France is 58th in homers and 33rd in RBI.

Julio Rodriguez been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 16 home runs and 52 runs batted in.

Rodriguez is 33rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 34 walks while hitting .261.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 16 home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with 23 home runs this season. He's batting .248 with 53 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Seager ranks ninth in homers and 28th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .401 on the year.

Semien ranks 58th in homers and 59th in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (59) this season. He has a .249 batting average and a .467 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.272) this season while adding 14 home runs and 41 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 7/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Home 7/23/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Astros L 8-5 Home 7/25/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home 7/27/2022 Rangers - Home 7/28/2022 Astros - Away 7/29/2022 Astros - Away 7/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/31/2022 Astros - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Marlins W 8-0 Away 7/22/2022 Athletics L 5-4 Away 7/23/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Athletics W 11-8 Away 7/25/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Away 7/26/2022 Mariners - Away 7/27/2022 Mariners - Away 7/28/2022 Angels - Away 7/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/30/2022 Angels - Away 7/31/2022 Angels - Away

