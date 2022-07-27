How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby and Dane Dunning will start for their respective teams when the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers play on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 397, 4.1 per game.
  • The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 433 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the Mariners with a team-leading batting average of .312.
  • In all of baseball, France is 58th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 16 home runs and 52 runs batted in.
  • Rodriguez is 33rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 34 walks while hitting .261.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 16 home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with 23 home runs this season. He's batting .248 with 53 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Seager ranks ninth in homers and 28th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .401 on the year.
  • Semien ranks 58th in homers and 59th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (59) this season. He has a .249 batting average and a .467 slugging percentage.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.272) this season while adding 14 home runs and 41 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

L 8-5

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Marlins

W 8-0

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

L 5-4

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

W 11-8

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/30/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/31/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
1658543451679
entertainment

How to Watch Pigs vs. Sharks

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_18735804
Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago