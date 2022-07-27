How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to beat Marco Gonzales, the Seattle Mariners' starter, on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rangers are 20th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Rangers are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (437 total).
- The Rangers are 24th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 402 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has put up a team-best 23 home runs.
- Seager is ninth in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .239.
- Semien ranks 59th in homers and 58th in RBI so far this year.
- Adolis Garcia paces the Rangers with 61 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a team-leading batting average of .272.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 53 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Rodriguez is 29th in homers and 26th in RBI.
- Ty France leads Seattle in batting with a .309 average while slugging 13 homers and driving in 51 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, France ranks 59th in home runs and 36th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .237 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
Rangers and Mariners Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Athletics
L 5-4
Away
7/23/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Athletics
W 11-8
Away
7/25/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Away
7/26/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
7/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/28/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/29/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/30/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/31/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/1/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
L 8-5
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/31/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
