Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will square off against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Mariners have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (397 total runs).
- The Mariners rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Rangers have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 433 (4.6 per game).
- The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.
- In all of baseball, France is 56th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 16 home runs and 52 runs batted in.
- Rodriguez is 31st in homers and 29th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 34 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading 16 home runs.
Rangers Impact Players
- Seager is batting .248 this season with a team-high 23 home runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Seager is eighth in homers and 26th in RBI.
- Marcus Semien is batting .241 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- Semien is 56th in home runs and 57th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .249 average, 18 homers and 59 RBI.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .272 batting average. He's also hit 14 homers and has 41 RBI.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
L 8-5
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/31/2022
Astros
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Marlins
W 8-0
Away
7/22/2022
Athletics
L 5-4
Away
7/23/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Athletics
W 11-8
Away
7/25/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Away
7/26/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/28/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/29/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/30/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/31/2022
Angels
-
Away
