Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will square off against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Mariners have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (397 total runs).
  • The Mariners rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 433 (4.6 per game).
  • The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.
  • In all of baseball, France is 56th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 16 home runs and 52 runs batted in.
  • Rodriguez is 31st in homers and 29th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 34 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading 16 home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager is batting .248 this season with a team-high 23 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Seager is eighth in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .241 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
  • Semien is 56th in home runs and 57th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .249 average, 18 homers and 59 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .272 batting average. He's also hit 14 homers and has 41 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

L 8-5

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Marlins

W 8-0

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

L 5-4

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

W 11-8

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/30/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/31/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
