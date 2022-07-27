How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray and Marco Gonzales are the projected starters when the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Rangers are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (437 total).
  • The Rangers rank 24th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 402 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has put up a team-high 23 home runs.
  • Seager is ninth in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .239 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Semien is 59th in home runs and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Adolis Garcia paces the Rangers with 61 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .272.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 53 RBI.
  • Rodriguez's home run total places him 29th in the majors, and he is 26th in RBI.
  • Ty France's batting average of .309 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
  • France is 59th in home runs and 36th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • J.P. Crawford has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.340/.376.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .431 on the year.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

L 5-4

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

W 11-8

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/30/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/31/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/1/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

L 8-5

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
