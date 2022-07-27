How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jon Gray and Marco Gonzales are the projected starters when the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rangers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Rangers are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (437 total).
- The Rangers rank 24th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored 402 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has put up a team-high 23 home runs.
- Seager is ninth in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Marcus Semien is batting .239 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Semien is 59th in home runs and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Adolis Garcia paces the Rangers with 61 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .272.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 53 RBI.
- Rodriguez's home run total places him 29th in the majors, and he is 26th in RBI.
- Ty France's batting average of .309 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- France is 59th in home runs and 36th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- J.P. Crawford has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.340/.376.
- Eugenio Suarez has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .431 on the year.
Rangers and Mariners Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Athletics
L 5-4
Away
7/23/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Athletics
W 11-8
Away
7/25/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Away
7/26/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
7/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/28/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/29/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/30/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/31/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/1/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
L 8-5
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/31/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
-
Away
