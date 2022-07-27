How to Watch Rangers at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Mariners go for their second straight win on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series with the Rangers

The Seattle Mariners went into the All-Star break on a 14-game winning streak but saw that come to a screeching halt when they were swept by the Houston Astros over the weekend.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They bounced back on Monday though, getting a big 4-3 win against the Rangers in the opener of a three-game series with the division rivals.

Tuesday they will now go for a second straight win as they try and clinch the series win.

They will send rookie George Kirby to the mound looking to get that win. Kirby is 2-3 with a 3.78 ERA in his first year up with the Mariners.

The Rangers will be looking to even the series as they send Dane Dunning to the mound. Dunning has struggled this year, going 1-6 with a 4.42 ERA.

The Rangers are hoping for a better outing from him as they try and win for just the second time since the All-Star break. They lost two of three to the Athletics over the weekend to start the second half of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.