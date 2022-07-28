How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) fields the ball during batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts will lead the Boston Red Sox into a matchup with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Guardians vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Guardians are sixth in MLB with a .253 batting average.

The Guardians have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (429 total runs).

The Guardians rank 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 452 (4.6 per game).

The Red Sox have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez has posted a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 79 runs.

Including all MLB hitters, Ramirez ranks 29th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Amed Rosario is hitting .296 with 18 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

Rosario is 249th in home runs and 129th in RBI in the big leagues.

Kwan is batting .294 with 15 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 33 walks.

Josh Naylor has 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .279.

Red Sox Impact Players

Bogaerts is batting .317 with seven home runs and 39 RBI for Boston this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Bogaerts ranks 166th in homers and 94th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 95 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Verdugo is currently 185th in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the major leagues.

J.D. Martinez has 96 hits this season and a slash line of .295/.363/.471.

Christian Vazquez has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .432 on the year.

Guardians and Red Sox Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox L 6-3 Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox W 8-3 Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox W 7-6 Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away 7/31/2022 Rays - Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 7/26/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home 8/1/2022 Astros - Away 8/2/2022 Astros - Away

Regional restrictions apply.