How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Xander Bogaerts will lead the Boston Red Sox into a matchup with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Guardians vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Guardians are sixth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Guardians have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (429 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- The Red Sox have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 452 (4.6 per game).
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez has posted a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 79 runs.
- Including all MLB hitters, Ramirez ranks 29th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Amed Rosario is hitting .296 with 18 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Rosario is 249th in home runs and 129th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Kwan is batting .294 with 15 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 33 walks.
- Josh Naylor has 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .279.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Bogaerts is batting .317 with seven home runs and 39 RBI for Boston this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Bogaerts ranks 166th in homers and 94th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has 95 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
- Verdugo is currently 185th in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the major leagues.
- J.D. Martinez has 96 hits this season and a slash line of .295/.363/.471.
- Christian Vazquez has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .432 on the year.
Guardians and Red Sox Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
7/24/2022
White Sox
L 6-3
Away
7/25/2022
Red Sox
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
Red Sox
W 8-3
Away
7/27/2022
Red Sox
W 7-6
Away
7/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/29/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/30/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rays
-
Away
8/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-4
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
W 3-1
Home
7/26/2022
Guardians
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Guardians
L 7-6
Home
7/28/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/29/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
28
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
