How to Watch Cubs at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Cubs at Giants: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

Chicago begins a four-game series in San Francisco on Thursday.

With the two teams going in opposite directions with lengthy winning and losing streaks, the Cubs head to Oracle Park in San Francisco to begin a four-game series with the Giants on Thursday.

Chicago extended its winning streak to six games with a two-game sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field earlier this week. However, the Cubs remain on the outside looking in with a 40-57 record. San Francisco, on the other hand, is falling out of the Wild Card race after losing seven straight games.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cubs are playing their best baseball of the season after extending their winning streak to six games with a 4-2 win over the Pirates on Tuesday. All-Star Willson Contreras led a three-run rally in the first inning in what could have been his last home game at Wrigley Field as trade rumors swirl around the catcher.

As for the Giants, the Diamondbacks handed San Francisco its seventh straight loss with a 5-3 win for Arizona on Wednesday. Arizona’s Jose Rojas homered and the D-Backs scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning to extend the Giants’ losing streak.

The Cubs will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when lefty Justin Steele faces Giants starter Alex Wood in game one of four at Oracle Park on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
