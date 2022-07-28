How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) fields the ball during batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Triston McKenzie and Kutter Crawford will each get the start when the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox square off on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
  • The Guardians are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (429 total).
  • The Guardians rank 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Red Sox's .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have scored 452 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 19 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 79.
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 21st in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario is batting .296 with 18 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Rosario ranks 249th in homers and 129th in RBI so far this year.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .294 with 15 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 33 walks.
  • Josh Naylor is hitting .279 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts has been key for Boston with seven home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .317 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Bogaerts' home run total ranks 166th and his RBI tally is 93rd.
  • Alex Verdugo is batting .265 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
  • Verdugo is 185th in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • J.D. Martinez is slashing .295/.363/.471 this season for the Red Sox.
  • Christian Vazquez has 78 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Guardians and Red Sox Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

L 6-3

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-4

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

L 7-6

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

