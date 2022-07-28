How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) fields the ball during batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Triston McKenzie and Kutter Crawford will each get the start when the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox square off on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Guardians vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Guardians' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

The Guardians are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (429 total).

The Guardians rank 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox's .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have scored 452 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 19 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 79.

In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 21st in home runs and third in RBI.

Amed Rosario is batting .296 with 18 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

Rosario ranks 249th in homers and 129th in RBI so far this year.

Steven Kwan is hitting .294 with 15 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 33 walks.

Josh Naylor is hitting .279 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts has been key for Boston with seven home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .317 this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Bogaerts' home run total ranks 166th and his RBI tally is 93rd.

Alex Verdugo is batting .265 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Verdugo is 185th in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

J.D. Martinez is slashing .295/.363/.471 this season for the Red Sox.

Christian Vazquez has 78 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Guardians and Red Sox Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox L 6-3 Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox W 8-3 Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox W 7-6 Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away 7/31/2022 Rays - Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 7/26/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home 8/1/2022 Astros - Away 8/2/2022 Astros - Away

