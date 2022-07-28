How to Guardians at Red Sox

The Guardians go for a three-game sweep against the struggling Red Sox on Thursday night in this AL matchup.

After the Cleveland Guardians rallied in the late innings to win game two, they go for the three-game sweep against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox Today

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Starting before the All-Star break and continuing now after, the Red Sox are in a freefall. Boston is now in last place in the AL East, four games out of a wild-card spot and is below .500 for the first time since June 4 (49-50). Cleveland, on the other hand, is just one-and-one-half games back of the Twins in the division and two games back in the wild-card race.

The Guardians won a back-and-forth slugfest by a final score of 7-6 against the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Cleveland scored twice in the final two innings to take the lead, with Josh Naylor’s solo homer in the top of the ninth off Tanner Houck serving as the game-winner for Cleveland.

Cleveland held several leads throughout the night, including an early 3-2 advantage and a 5-2 lead in the middle innings. However, Boston battled back thanks to two, two-run homers by Bobby Dalbec.

The Guardians will send righty Triston McKenzie to the mound against Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

