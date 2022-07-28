How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Urena will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank fourth in MLB with a .256 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (498 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-high .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 454 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .327.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .323.
  • Freeman's home runs place him 40th in the majors, and he ranks 12th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 70 RBI.
  • Turner ranks 40th in home runs and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 23 long balls.
  • Will Smith has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .256.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (71) this season while batting .286.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks 13th in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 98 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .478 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 34th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 17th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
  • Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Home

7/24/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

L 4-1

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
