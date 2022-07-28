How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and Jeremy Pena will take the field when the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet on Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

The Astros have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (439 total runs).

The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 406 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (29), runs batted in (67) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .309.

Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and sixth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Tucker ranks 21st in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .238.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 56 RBI.

Rodriguez is 26th in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

France's batting average of .309 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

France is currently 60th in homers and 37th in RBI in the major leagues.

J.P. Crawford has 89 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.345/.378.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mariners W 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Away 7/26/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Astros L 8-5 Home 7/25/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/27/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Astros - Away 7/29/2022 Astros - Away 7/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/31/2022 Astros - Away 8/1/2022 Yankees - Away 8/2/2022 Yankees - Away

