How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .256 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (498 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .323.
- In all of MLB, Freeman ranks 40th in homers and 12th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 70 runs batted in.
- Turner is 40th in homers and fifth in RBI so far this season.
- Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Will Smith is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 13th and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .274 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Blackmon is 34th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Brendan Rodgers has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .265/.316/.419.
- Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
Dodgers and Rockies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Home
7/24/2022
Giants
W 7-4
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
L 4-1
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Home
7/28/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
L 10-9
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
