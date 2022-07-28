How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .256 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (498 total, 5.1 per game).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .323.

In all of MLB, Freeman ranks 40th in homers and 12th in RBI.

Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 70 runs batted in.

Turner is 40th in homers and fifth in RBI so far this season.

Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Will Smith is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 13th and his RBI tally ranks fourth.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .274 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Blackmon is 34th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Brendan Rodgers has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .265/.316/.419.

Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Giants W 4-2 Home 7/24/2022 Giants W 7-4 Home 7/25/2022 Nationals L 4-1 Home 7/26/2022 Nationals L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Home 7/28/2022 Rockies - Away 7/29/2022 Rockies - Away 7/30/2022 Rockies - Away 7/31/2022 Rockies - Away 8/1/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Giants - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Away 7/24/2022 Brewers L 10-9 Away 7/25/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 7/26/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 7/27/2022 White Sox W 6-5 Home 7/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/30/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/31/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/1/2022 Padres - Away 8/2/2022 Padres - Away

