How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .256 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (498 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .323.
  • In all of MLB, Freeman ranks 40th in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 70 runs batted in.
  • Turner is 40th in homers and fifth in RBI so far this season.
  • Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Will Smith is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 13th and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .274 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.
  • Blackmon is 34th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .265/.316/.419.
  • Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Home

7/24/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

L 4-1

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
1658545695598
entertainment

How to Watch Monster Mako Under the Rig: Live Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Made From Scratch Season 4 Premiere: Stream live online

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar18 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
22-PR-1882_WWC2_PressSite_WebBanners768x768-
entertainment

How to Watch Wild West Chronicles: Season Two Premiere: Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 hour ago