How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies: Live Stream MLB Online, TV Channel

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The NL West-leading Dodgers start an eight-game road swing in Denver against the Rockies on Thursday.

A once-narrow lead for the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the division standings has ballooned to 11-and-a-half games over the Padres behind the league’s best run differential (plus-179). On Thursday, the Dodgers tonight begin a four-game series at Coors Field versus the Colorado Rockies.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies:

Match Date: July 28, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream the Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA), one of two Dodgers pitchers with double-digit wins this season, will get the start hoping to avenge his worst performance over the last month when he allowed four earned runs on 10 hits in six innings of work in a 4-0 loss at the Rockies in late June.

Anderson is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in four starts in July.

The Rockies will start Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA) who is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA this month. Urena allowed just one run in six-and-two-thirds innings against the Dodgers on July 6.

Though they have not won back-to-back games since before the All-Star Break, the Rockies do own a solid 29-24 home record this season.

First baseman C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 71 runs batted in, ranking him fifth in MLB. Cron is hitting .286 this season and has belted 22 home runs after hitting five in the first eight games of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
8:30
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
