How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins will play on Thursday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET, with Kyle Farmer and Jesus Aguilar among those expected to step up at the plate.
Reds vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Reds have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Reds rank 18th in runs scored with 425, 4.4 per game.
- The Reds are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- The Marlins have scored 392 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury paces the Reds with 19 home runs and 57 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .265.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Drury's home runs rank him 21st, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.
- Farmer has 20 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .259.
- Farmer ranks 185th in home runs in the majors and 44th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .240.
- Joey Votto has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .210.
Marlins Impact Players
- Miguel Rojas has been key for Miami with six home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.
- Rojas' home run total places him 185th in the big leagues, and he is 225th in RBI.
- Aguilar is batting .242 to lead Miami, while adding 11 homers and 38 runs batted in this season.
- Aguilar ranks 84th in home runs and 103rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Jesus Sanchez has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .270 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- Joey Wendle is batting .293 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
Reds and Marlins Schedules
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Cardinals
L 6-3
Home
7/24/2022
Cardinals
W 6-3
Home
7/25/2022
Marlins
W 11-2
Home
7/26/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
7/27/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Home
7/28/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/29/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/30/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/31/2022
Orioles
-
Home
8/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/2/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Pirates
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
W 6-5
Away
7/25/2022
Reds
L 11-2
Away
7/26/2022
Reds
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Reds
L 5-3
Away
7/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/29/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/30/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/31/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/2/2022
Reds
-
Home
