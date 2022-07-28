How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) high fives teammates after scoring on a two-run double hit by shortstop Kyle Farmer (not pictured) in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins will play on Thursday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET, with Kyle Farmer and Jesus Aguilar among those expected to step up at the plate.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Reds have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

The Reds rank 18th in runs scored with 425, 4.4 per game.

The Reds are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Marlins have scored 392 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury paces the Reds with 19 home runs and 57 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .265.

Of all hitters in the majors, Drury's home runs rank him 21st, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.

Farmer has 20 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .259.

Farmer ranks 185th in home runs in the majors and 44th in RBI.

Tommy Pham has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .240.

Joey Votto has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .210.

Marlins Impact Players

Miguel Rojas has been key for Miami with six home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Rojas' home run total places him 185th in the big leagues, and he is 225th in RBI.

Aguilar is batting .242 to lead Miami, while adding 11 homers and 38 runs batted in this season.

Aguilar ranks 84th in home runs and 103rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Jesus Sanchez has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .270 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Joey Wendle is batting .293 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Reds and Marlins Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Cardinals L 6-3 Home 7/24/2022 Cardinals W 6-3 Home 7/25/2022 Marlins W 11-2 Home 7/26/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 7/27/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Home 7/28/2022 Marlins - Home 7/29/2022 Orioles - Home 7/30/2022 Orioles - Home 7/31/2022 Orioles - Home 8/1/2022 Marlins - Away 8/2/2022 Marlins - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Pirates L 1-0 Away 7/24/2022 Pirates W 6-5 Away 7/25/2022 Reds L 11-2 Away 7/26/2022 Reds W 2-1 Away 7/27/2022 Reds L 5-3 Away 7/28/2022 Reds - Away 7/29/2022 Mets - Home 7/30/2022 Mets - Home 7/31/2022 Mets - Home 8/1/2022 Reds - Home 8/2/2022 Reds - Home

