How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) high fives teammates after scoring on a two-run double hit by shortstop Kyle Farmer (not pictured) in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins will play on Thursday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET, with Kyle Farmer and Jesus Aguilar among those expected to step up at the plate.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Reds vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Reds have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Reds rank 18th in runs scored with 425, 4.4 per game.
  • The Reds are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.
  • The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored 392 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury paces the Reds with 19 home runs and 57 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .265.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Drury's home runs rank him 21st, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.
  • Farmer has 20 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .259.
  • Farmer ranks 185th in home runs in the majors and 44th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .240.
  • Joey Votto has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .210.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Miguel Rojas has been key for Miami with six home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.
  • Rojas' home run total places him 185th in the big leagues, and he is 225th in RBI.
  • Aguilar is batting .242 to lead Miami, while adding 11 homers and 38 runs batted in this season.
  • Aguilar ranks 84th in home runs and 103rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Jesus Sanchez has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .270 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
  • Joey Wendle is batting .293 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Reds and Marlins Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Cardinals

L 6-3

Home

7/24/2022

Cardinals

W 6-3

Home

7/25/2022

Marlins

W 11-2

Home

7/26/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Home

7/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/30/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/31/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

W 6-5

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

L 11-2

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/29/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/2/2022

Reds

-

Home

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
