How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Zach Thompson on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Phillies are 14th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

The Phillies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (454 total).

The Phillies are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 351 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 31 home runs and has driven in 61 runs.

Schwarber's home runs place him second in baseball, and he ranks 14th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Hoskins ranks 21st in homers and 64th in RBI in the majors.

J.T. Realmuto has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .257.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .293.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .254 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Reynolds' home run total places him 40th in MLB, and he is 158th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 86 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Overall, Hayes is 249th in homers and 184th in RBI this season.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 32 while batting .236 with 10 home runs.

Ben Gamel has 49 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Cubs L 6-2 Home 7/24/2022 Cubs L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 7/26/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Braves W 7-2 Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away 7/29/2022 Pirates - Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away 8/2/2022 Braves - Away 8/3/2022 Braves - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/26/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home 8/2/2022 Brewers - Home 8/3/2022 Brewers - Home

