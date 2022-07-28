How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Zach Thompson on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.
Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Phillies are 14th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- The Phillies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (454 total).
- The Phillies are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 351 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 31 home runs and has driven in 61 runs.
- Schwarber's home runs place him second in baseball, and he ranks 14th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 21st in homers and 64th in RBI in the majors.
- J.T. Realmuto has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .257.
- Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .293.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .254 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Reynolds' home run total places him 40th in MLB, and he is 158th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 86 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .353 this season.
- Overall, Hayes is 249th in homers and 184th in RBI this season.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 32 while batting .236 with 10 home runs.
- Ben Gamel has 49 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .375 this season.
Phillies and Pirates Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Cubs
L 6-2
Home
7/24/2022
Cubs
L 4-3
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
7/26/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Braves
W 7-2
Home
7/28/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/29/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
L 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
L 6-5
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/31/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
