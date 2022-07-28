How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds reacts after striking out during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Zach Thompson on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are 14th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (454 total).
  • The Phillies are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 351 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 31 home runs and has driven in 61 runs.
  • Schwarber's home runs place him second in baseball, and he ranks 14th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 21st in homers and 64th in RBI in the majors.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .257.
  • Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .293.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .254 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 40th in MLB, and he is 158th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has 86 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .353 this season.
  • Overall, Hayes is 249th in homers and 184th in RBI this season.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 32 while batting .236 with 10 home runs.
  • Ben Gamel has 49 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Cubs

L 6-2

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

W 7-2

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

L 6-5

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
