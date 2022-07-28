How to Watch Phillies at Pirates: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phillies at Pirates: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies begin a four-game series with the Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday night.

After the Phillies gained some much-needed momentum with a series win over the Braves, Philadelphia begins a four-game series with the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

How to Watch Phillies at Pirates Today

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Phillies at Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Despite taking two out of three from Atlanta, the Phillies still trail the NL East-leading Mets by nine-and-a-half games in the division. However, the Phillies are currently tied for the final wild-card spot in the NL with a 51-47 record. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is not in playoff contention with a 40-58 record this season.

The Phillies secured a series win over Atlanta with a 7-2 victory on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth inning and drove home another run with an RBI double in the sixth inning. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and All-Star Kyle Schwarber also contributed with run-producing hits for Philadelphia.

As for the Pirates, Pittsburgh was swept in a quick two-game series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs won their season-high sixth-straight game with a 4-2 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.

The Phillies will send starter Zack Wheeler to the mound against Pirates righty Zach Thompson in game one of a four-game series at PNC Park on Thursday.

