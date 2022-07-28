How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds reacts after striking out during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Michael Chavis on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (454 total runs).

The Phillies rank 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 351 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 61.

Including all MLB hitters, Schwarber is 150th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Hoskins ranks 21st in homers and 64th in RBI so far this year.

Realmuto is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .293.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes ranks 249th in home runs and 184th in RBI.

Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.

Chavis ranks 98th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 158th in RBI.

Ben Gamel is slashing .245/.336/.375 this season for the Pirates.

Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .243 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Cubs L 6-2 Home 7/24/2022 Cubs L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 7/26/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Braves W 7-2 Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away 7/29/2022 Pirates - Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away 8/2/2022 Braves - Away 8/3/2022 Braves - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/26/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home 8/2/2022 Brewers - Home 8/3/2022 Brewers - Home

