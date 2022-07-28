How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds reacts after striking out during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Michael Chavis on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (454 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 351 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 61.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Schwarber is 150th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 21st in homers and 64th in RBI so far this year.
  • Realmuto is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .293.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes ranks 249th in home runs and 184th in RBI.
  • Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.
  • Chavis ranks 98th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 158th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .245/.336/.375 this season for the Pirates.
  • Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .243 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Cubs

L 6-2

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

W 7-2

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

L 6-5

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

