How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Michael Chavis on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at PNC Park.
Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (454 total runs).
- The Phillies rank 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 351 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 61.
- Including all MLB hitters, Schwarber is 150th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 21st in homers and 64th in RBI so far this year.
- Realmuto is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .293.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes ranks 249th in home runs and 184th in RBI.
- Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.
- Chavis ranks 98th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 158th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel is slashing .245/.336/.375 this season for the Pirates.
- Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .243 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
Phillies and Pirates Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Cubs
L 6-2
Home
7/24/2022
Cubs
L 4-3
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
7/26/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Braves
W 7-2
Home
7/28/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/29/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
L 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
L 6-5
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/31/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
