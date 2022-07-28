How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Jose Urquidy, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .239 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (439 total).

The Astros are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 406 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (29), runs batted in (67) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .309.

Alvarez is third in home runs and sixth in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .248.

Tucker is 21st in homers and ninth in RBI so far this year.

Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Alex Bregman is hitting .238 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 56 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total ranks 26th and his RBI tally ranks 22nd.

France is batting .309 to lead Seattle, while adding 13 homers and 51 runs batted in this season.

Overall, France is 60th in home runs and 37th in RBI this season.

J.P. Crawford has 89 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.345/.378.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mariners W 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Away 7/26/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Astros L 8-5 Home 7/25/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/27/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Astros - Away 7/29/2022 Astros - Away 7/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/31/2022 Astros - Away 8/1/2022 Yankees - Away 8/2/2022 Yankees - Away

