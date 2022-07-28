How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners begin a series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night in this exciting baseball showdown.

After the two teams returned from the All-Star break with a three-game series in Seattle, the Mariners now head to Houston to face the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night.

How to Watch Mariners at Astros Today

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Mariners at Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Despite a recent hot streak by the Mariners, the Astros are still 10 games ahead of Seattle in the AL West standings. Houston has the second-best record in the American League at 64-35 while the Mariners are 54-45 and are currently holding the second wild-card spot in the AL.

In their series after the All-Star break, the Astros completed a three-game sweep over the Mariners with an 8-5 victory in the final game of the series. However, Houston surprisingly was swept by the A’s in the following series, which concluded with a 4-2 win for the A’s in Oakland on Wednesday.

As for Seattle, the Mariners completed a three-game sweep by beating the Rangers by a final score of 4-2 on Wednesday. Seattle All-Star Julio Rodriguez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning to finish off the Rangers. Rodriguez also homered the day before.

The Mariners will send righty Logan Gilbert to the mound against Houston starter Jose Urquidy in game one of a four-game series in Seattle.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Mariners at Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

220728094140-tracy-morgan-shark-week-tv-special-2-large-169
entertainment

How to Watch Sharks! With Tracey Morgan: Stream Shark Week Live Online

By Adam Childsjust now
Awak Kuier, Dallas Wings, WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings: Stream WNBA Live Online

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18754287
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Evan Lazarjust now
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs. Team Purple

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) fields the ball during batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) fields the ball during batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds reacts after striking out during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds reacts after striking out during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
USATSI_18736918
Basketball

How to Watch Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism: Stream Basketball Live

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago