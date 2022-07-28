How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

The Mariners begin a series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night in this exciting baseball showdown.

After the two teams returned from the All-Star break with a three-game series in Seattle, the Mariners now head to Houston to face the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night.

How to Watch Mariners at Astros Today

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Despite a recent hot streak by the Mariners, the Astros are still 10 games ahead of Seattle in the AL West standings. Houston has the second-best record in the American League at 64-35 while the Mariners are 54-45 and are currently holding the second wild-card spot in the AL.

In their series after the All-Star break, the Astros completed a three-game sweep over the Mariners with an 8-5 victory in the final game of the series. However, Houston surprisingly was swept by the A’s in the following series, which concluded with a 4-2 win for the A’s in Oakland on Wednesday.

As for Seattle, the Mariners completed a three-game sweep by beating the Rangers by a final score of 4-2 on Wednesday. Seattle All-Star Julio Rodriguez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning to finish off the Rangers. Rodriguez also homered the day before.

The Mariners will send righty Logan Gilbert to the mound against Houston starter Jose Urquidy in game one of a four-game series in Seattle.

