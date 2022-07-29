Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics go for their fourth straight win on Friday when they open a three-game series with the White Sox in Chicago.

The Athletics hit the road on Friday looking to win their fourth straight game for the first time this year.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They are fresh off their first sweep of the year when they took three straight from the first-place Astros. It was a surprising sweep for the last=-place A's and was the second straight series they have taken from the Astros.

Friday, they will look to stay hot as they begin a six-game road trip in Chicago. They will send James Kaprielian to the mound looking to get that win. He is 1-5 with a 4.74 ERA on the season.

The White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn as they try and bounce back from a 6-5 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped them back to .500 on the season at 49-49.

The White Sox now sit three games back of the AL Central-leading Twins and one game back of the Guardians in the standings.

Friday, they will look to slow down the streaking A's as they try and makeup ground in the AL Central.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16714342
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

By Adam Childs24 seconds ago
imago1002136330h (1)
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tony Finau plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round: Live Stream PGA Tour

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
Skateboarding
Other

How to Watch 2022 Summer Dew Tour

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Jaws vs The Blob: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
Secret Celebrity Renovation
entertainment

How to Watch Secret Celebrity Renovation

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Allie Quigley shoots in the 2022 WNBA three-point contest.
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Sky: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USA Network
entertainment

How to Watch John Wick/Action Movie Marathon: Live Stream USA Network

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18371939
Auto Racing

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, IRP: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago