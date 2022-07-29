How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

The Athletics go for their fourth straight win on Friday when they open a three-game series with the White Sox in Chicago.

They are fresh off their first sweep of the year when they took three straight from the first-place Astros. It was a surprising sweep for the last=-place A's and was the second straight series they have taken from the Astros.

Friday, they will look to stay hot as they begin a six-game road trip in Chicago. They will send James Kaprielian to the mound looking to get that win. He is 1-5 with a 4.74 ERA on the season.

The White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn as they try and bounce back from a 6-5 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped them back to .500 on the season at 49-49.

The White Sox now sit three games back of the AL Central-leading Twins and one game back of the Guardians in the standings.

Friday, they will look to slow down the streaking A's as they try and makeup ground in the AL Central.

