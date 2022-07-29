How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) is congratulated by manager Alex Cora (13) and his teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 21st in the majors with a .238 batting average.
  • The Brewers have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (459 total runs).
  • The Brewers rank 10th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 456 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (20) and runs batted in (64).
  • Including all batters in MLB, Tellez is 18th in homers and 11th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .254 with 15 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 53 walks.
  • Yelich is 145th in homers in baseball and 143rd in RBI.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .258.
  • Willy Adames has collected a team-high 20 home runs.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Bogaerts has been key for Boston with eight home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .318 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Bogaerts ranks 145th in homers and 79th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .372 on the year.
  • Verdugo is 189th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 45th in RBI.
  • J.D. Martinez has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Christian Vazquez has 78 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Brewers and Red Sox Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Rockies

W 9-4

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

W 10-9

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

W 7-6

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-4

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

L 7-6

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
