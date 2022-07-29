How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Brewers rank 21st in the majors with a .238 batting average.
- The Brewers have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (459 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 10th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 456 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (20) and runs batted in (64).
- Including all batters in MLB, Tellez is 18th in homers and 11th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is batting .254 with 15 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 53 walks.
- Yelich is 145th in homers in baseball and 143rd in RBI.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .258.
- Willy Adames has collected a team-high 20 home runs.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Bogaerts has been key for Boston with eight home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .318 this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Bogaerts ranks 145th in homers and 79th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .372 on the year.
- Verdugo is 189th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 45th in RBI.
- J.D. Martinez has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Christian Vazquez has 78 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
Brewers and Red Sox Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Rockies
W 9-4
Home
7/24/2022
Rockies
W 10-9
Home
7/25/2022
Rockies
L 2-0
Home
7/26/2022
Twins
W 7-6
Home
7/27/2022
Twins
W 10-4
Home
7/29/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/4/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-4
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
W 3-1
Home
7/26/2022
Guardians
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Guardians
L 7-6
Home
7/28/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
