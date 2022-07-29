How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (456 total runs).

The Giants rank 10th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 418 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has a team-best 53 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs rank him 47th in the majors, and he is 29th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada has a club-high .262 batting average.

Estrada is 117th in homers and 86th in RBI in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .230 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ has been key for Chicago with 96 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .446.

Among all hitters in the majors, Happ is 117th in home runs and 59th in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .470 on the year.

Contreras ranks 47th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 112th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .306 batting average while slugging six homers and driving in 33 runs.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 47 RBI.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home 7/31/2022 Cubs - Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Phillies W 15-2 Away 7/23/2022 Phillies W 6-2 Away 7/24/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/26/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Giants - Away 7/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/30/2022 Giants - Away 7/31/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/3/2022 Cardinals - Away

