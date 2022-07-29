How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
  • The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (456 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 10th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 418 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has a team-best 53 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs rank him 47th in the majors, and he is 29th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has a club-high .262 batting average.
  • Estrada is 117th in homers and 86th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .230 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ has been key for Chicago with 96 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .446.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Happ is 117th in home runs and 59th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .470 on the year.
  • Contreras ranks 47th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 112th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .306 batting average while slugging six homers and driving in 33 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 47 RBI.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-0

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-3

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Phillies

W 15-2

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

W 6-2

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
