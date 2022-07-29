How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will meet Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.257).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 430, 4.4 per game.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 345 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is batting .300 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Abreu ranks 17th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .288 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Vaughn ranks 100th in home runs and 48th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .310.
  • A.J. Pollock has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .237.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .244 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 88th in the big leagues, and he is 90th in RBI.
  • Andrus is batting .233 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Andrus ranks 189th in homers and 194th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (12) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .227.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .216 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.

White Sox and Athletics Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
CFL
CFL Football

How to Watch BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream CFL

By Alex Barth11 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200: Stream Live

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
USATSI_18765950
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
287d553a13504868c3f00d2cb3629dbf326eee47fd31f9b75849befdb20cea10._UR1920,1080_
entertainment

How to Watch The Great Hammerhead Stakeout

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18765778
MLB

How to Dodgers at Rockies

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago