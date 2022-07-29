How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will meet Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.257).
- The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 430, 4.4 per game.
- The White Sox rank 17th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 345 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu is batting .300 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Abreu ranks 17th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .288 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Vaughn ranks 100th in home runs and 48th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .310.
- A.J. Pollock has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .237.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .244 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.
- Murphy's home run total puts him 88th in the big leagues, and he is 90th in RBI.
- Andrus is batting .233 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Andrus ranks 189th in homers and 194th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (12) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .227.
- Tony Kemp is batting .216 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
White Sox and Athletics Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/3/2022
Royals
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Rangers
L 11-8
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
W 7-5
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
W 5-3
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/4/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
29
2022
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
