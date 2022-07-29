How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) prepares to congradulate shortstop Trea Turner (6) for scoring a run in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to beat Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies when the teams meet on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (511 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-high .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .323 batting average.
  • Freeman is 42nd in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Trea Turner has put up 73 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Turner ranks 42nd in home runs in baseball and fifth in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is batting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 71.
  • Cron ranks 14th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .478 on the year.
  • Among all MLB batters, Blackmon ranks 37th in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
  • Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

L 4-1

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

L 13-0

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

