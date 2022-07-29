How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to beat Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies when the teams meet on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (511 total).
- The Dodgers have a league-high .335 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .323 batting average.
- Freeman is 42nd in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner has put up 73 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Turner ranks 42nd in home runs in baseball and fifth in RBI.
- Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Will Smith is batting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 71.
- Cron ranks 14th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .478 on the year.
- Among all MLB batters, Blackmon ranks 37th in homers and 18th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
- Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
Dodgers and Rockies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Giants
W 7-4
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
L 4-1
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Home
7/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-0
Away
7/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
L 10-9
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
L 13-0
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
29
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)