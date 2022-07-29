How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Jul 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) prepares to congradulate shortstop Trea Turner (6) for scoring a run in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to beat Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies when the teams meet on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022

Friday, July 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (511 total).

The Dodgers have a league-high .335 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .323 batting average.

Freeman is 42nd in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Trea Turner has put up 73 runs batted in to lead his team.

Turner ranks 42nd in home runs in baseball and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is batting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 71.

Cron ranks 14th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .478 on the year.

Among all MLB batters, Blackmon ranks 37th in homers and 18th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Giants W 7-4 Home 7/25/2022 Nationals L 4-1 Home 7/26/2022 Nationals L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Home 7/28/2022 Rockies W 13-0 Away 7/29/2022 Rockies - Away 7/30/2022 Rockies - Away 7/31/2022 Rockies - Away 8/1/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Giants - Away 8/3/2022 Giants - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Brewers L 10-9 Away 7/25/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 7/26/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 7/27/2022 White Sox W 6-5 Home 7/28/2022 Dodgers L 13-0 Home 7/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/30/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/31/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/1/2022 Padres - Away 8/2/2022 Padres - Away 8/2/2022 Padres - Away

Regional restrictions apply.