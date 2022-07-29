How to Dodgers at Rockies

The NL West-leading Dodgers continue a four-game series against the Rockies on Friday night.

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies Today

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The Dodgers still hold a commanding lead in the NL East, with a 66-32 record putting them 12 games ahead of the Padres in the division, which is also the second-best record in MLB. Colorado, on the other hand, continues to struggle at 45-55 this season.

In game one of the series, the Dodgers cruised to a 13-0 victory in an all-around dominant effort. Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson improved to 11-1 with seven shutout innings while Trea Turner had three hits, including a three-run double. Gavin Lux also had three hits as Will Smith drove in three runs for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles jumped all over Colorado with two runs in the first inning and a four-run second frame. L.A. will now send Julio Urias to the mound against Chad Kuhn.

