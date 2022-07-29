How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 443, 4.4 per game.
  • The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 408 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (29), runs batted in (67) and has a team-best batting average of .309.
  • In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .245 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs and 11th in RBI in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .241 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .272 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez is batting .275 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 56 RBI.
  • Rodriguez ranks 27th in home runs and 24th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting with a .310 average while slugging 13 homers and driving in 52 runs.
  • France is currently 62nd in homers and 37th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .270/.346/.383 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez has 84 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

W 8-5

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Astros

L 8-5

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
CFL
CFL Football

How to Watch BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders: Live Stream CFL

By Alex Barth10 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200: Stream Live

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
USATSI_18765950
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
287d553a13504868c3f00d2cb3629dbf326eee47fd31f9b75849befdb20cea10._UR1920,1080_
entertainment

How to Watch The Great Hammerhead Stakeout

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18765778
MLB

How to Dodgers at Rockies

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago