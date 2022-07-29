How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 443, 4.4 per game.
- The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 408 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (29), runs batted in (67) and has a team-best batting average of .309.
- In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .245 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs and 11th in RBI in the majors.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .241 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 53 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .272 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez is batting .275 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 56 RBI.
- Rodriguez ranks 27th in home runs and 24th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Ty France leads Seattle in batting with a .310 average while slugging 13 homers and driving in 52 runs.
- France is currently 62nd in homers and 37th in RBI in the major leagues.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .270/.346/.383 this season for the Mariners.
- Eugenio Suarez has 84 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
W 8-5
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/31/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/2/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Astros
L 8-5
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/31/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
-
Away
