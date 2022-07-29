How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) prepares to congradulate shortstop Trea Turner (6) for scoring a run in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (511 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 454 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .323.
  • In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 42nd in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 73 runs batted in.
  • Turner ranks 42nd in homers and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Will Smith is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 71.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 98 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .478 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 37th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .273/.324/.425 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .359. He's slugging .373 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

L 4-1

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

L 13-0

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
