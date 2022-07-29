How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, at 8:40 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (511 total runs).
- The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 454 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .323.
- In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 42nd in homers and 10th in RBI.
- Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 73 runs batted in.
- Turner ranks 42nd in homers and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Will Smith is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 71.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 98 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 37th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .273/.324/.425 this season for the Rockies.
- Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .359. He's slugging .373 on the year.
Dodgers and Rockies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Giants
W 7-4
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
L 4-1
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Home
7/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-0
Away
7/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
L 10-9
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
L 13-0
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
How To Watch
July
29
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
