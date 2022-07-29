How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Jul 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) prepares to congradulate shortstop Trea Turner (6) for scoring a run in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022

Friday, July 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (511 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 454 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .323.

In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 42nd in homers and 10th in RBI.

Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 73 runs batted in.

Turner ranks 42nd in homers and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Will Smith is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 71.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 98 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 37th in home runs and 18th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .273/.324/.425 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .359. He's slugging .373 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Giants W 7-4 Home 7/25/2022 Nationals L 4-1 Home 7/26/2022 Nationals L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Home 7/28/2022 Rockies W 13-0 Away 7/29/2022 Rockies - Away 7/30/2022 Rockies - Away 7/31/2022 Rockies - Away 8/1/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Giants - Away 8/3/2022 Giants - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Brewers L 10-9 Away 7/25/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 7/26/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 7/27/2022 White Sox W 6-5 Home 7/28/2022 Dodgers L 13-0 Home 7/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/30/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/31/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/1/2022 Padres - Away 8/2/2022 Padres - Away 8/2/2022 Padres - Away

Regional restrictions apply.