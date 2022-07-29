How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mets have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
- The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (456 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Mets rank fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Marlins rank 24th in the league with 399 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (26) and runs batted in (84).
- Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI.
- Lindor has 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .251.
- Lindor is 35th in home runs and sixth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Starling Marte leads the Mets' lineup with a .297 batting average.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar leads Miami with a batting average of .248. He's also hit 12 home runs with 42 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Aguilar's home run total ranks 70th and his RBI tally ranks 77th.
- Miguel Rojas has 71 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .349 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Rojas is 187th in home runs and 214th in RBI.
- Sanchez is slashing .207/.272/.396 this season for the Marlins.
- Joey Wendle has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .402 on the year.
Mets and Marlins Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Home
7/23/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Home
7/24/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Home
7/26/2022
Yankees
W 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/31/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/3/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
W 6-5
Away
7/25/2022
Reds
L 11-2
Away
7/26/2022
Reds
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Reds
L 5-3
Away
7/28/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Away
7/29/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/30/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/31/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/2/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/3/2022
Reds
-
Home
