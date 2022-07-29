How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with right fielder Starling Marte (6) after the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
  • The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (456 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets rank fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in the league with 399 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (26) and runs batted in (84).
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Lindor has 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .251.
  • Lindor is 35th in home runs and sixth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Starling Marte leads the Mets' lineup with a .297 batting average.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar leads Miami with a batting average of .248. He's also hit 12 home runs with 42 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Aguilar's home run total ranks 70th and his RBI tally ranks 77th.
  • Miguel Rojas has 71 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .349 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Rojas is 187th in home runs and 214th in RBI.
  • Sanchez is slashing .207/.272/.396 this season for the Marlins.
  • Joey Wendle has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .402 on the year.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/26/2022

Yankees

W 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

W 6-5

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

L 11-2

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Away

7/29/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/2/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

