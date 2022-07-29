How to Watch Brewers at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brewers at Red Sox: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers will look to pick up their third win in a row over the Red Sox Friday night in Boston.

The Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) are on the road in Boston to kick off a three-game series with the Red Sox (50-50). Milwaukee currently leads the NL Central while Boston is bringing up the rear in the AL East. 

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Brewers are coming off of a two-game sweep of the Twins (52-46) in which they won game one 7-6 and game two 10-4. The team is 6-4 in its last ten games and will look to improve upon that record and continue to create distance from the second-place Cardinals who are just three games back. 

The Red Sox are coming off of a four-game series with the Guardians in which they split two games a piece. The Sox picked up game one winning 3-1, but the Guardians bounced back to take game two in an 8-3 victory. The Guardians also took game three by a score of 7-6, but the Red Sox managed to pull off a 4-2 victory in the final game of the series. 

On Friday evening, the Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello who is 0-2 on the season with a 10.50 ERA. The Brewers will use Brandon Woodruff who is 8-3 with an ERA of 3.73. 

Regional restrictions may apply.  

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/ET
