How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will look to find success against Austin Davis when he starts for the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022

Friday, July 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Brewers vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Brewers are 21st in the majors with a .238 batting average.

The Brewers are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (459 total).

The Brewers' .317 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Red Sox's .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 456.

The Red Sox have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez has posted a team-leading 20 home runs and has driven in 64 runs.

Including all hitters in baseball, Tellez's home runs place him 18th, and his RBI tally ranks him 11th.

Christian Yelich is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 53 walks.

Yelich ranks 145th in home runs and 143rd in RBI so far this season.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .258.

Willy Adames has a team-high 20 home runs.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts is batting .318 with eight home runs and 42 RBI for Boston this season.

In all of baseball, Bogaerts ranks 145th in homers and 79th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .372 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Verdugo ranks 189th in homers and 45th in RBI.

J.D. Martinez has 96 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.361/.466.

Christian Vazquez has 78 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Brewers and Red Sox Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Rockies W 9-4 Home 7/24/2022 Rockies W 10-9 Home 7/25/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Home 7/26/2022 Twins W 7-6 Home 7/27/2022 Twins W 10-4 Home 7/29/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/30/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/2/2022 Pirates - Away 8/3/2022 Pirates - Away 8/4/2022 Pirates - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 7/26/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Home 7/28/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home 8/1/2022 Astros - Away 8/2/2022 Astros - Away 8/3/2022 Astros - Away

