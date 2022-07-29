How to Watch Mets at Marlins: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mets at Marlins: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets look to make it four in a row as they take on the Marlins in Miami Friday night.

The New York Mets (61-37) are on the road in Miami to kick off a three-game series with the Marlins (47-52). The Mets are still in first place in the NL East while the Marlins trail in fourth place by 14.5 games. 

How to Watch New York Mets at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Miami Marlins on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

New York is coming off of a two-game series with the Yankees (67-33) in which the team won both games by scores of 6-3 and 3-2, respectively. 

The Marlins are coming off of a four-game series against the Reds (38-60) in which they split two games a piece. The Reds got off to a strong start in the series winning 11-2 in game one, but the Marlins bounced back to take game two in a close 2-1 victory. The Reds secured game three with a 5-3 win but were unable to win the series as the Marlins won game four in a close 7-6 win. 

The Mets will use Chris Bassitt on the mound today. Bassitt is currently 7-7 on the season with an ERA of 3.72. The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara who has a 9-4 record with a 1.81. ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.  

How To Watch

July
29
2022

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) celebrates after hitting a RBI-double during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
