How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Jul 24, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with right fielder Starling Marte (6) after the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Sandy Alcantara on the mound for the Miami Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022

Friday, July 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Mets have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (456 total, 4.7 per game).

The Mets are fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 399 (4.0 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso has managed a team-high 26 home runs and has driven in 84 runs.

Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Lindor is 35th in homers and sixth in RBI in the big leagues.

Starling Marte leads the Mets' lineup with a .297 batting average.

Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks while hitting .262.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar leads Miami with a batting average of .248. He's also hit 12 home runs with 42 RBI.

Aguilar's home run total places him 70th in MLB, and he ranks 77th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas has 71 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .349 this season.

Rojas ranks 187th in home runs and 214th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jesus Sanchez has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.272/.396.

Joey Wendle has 50 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 7/23/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 7/24/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/26/2022 Yankees W 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 7/29/2022 Marlins - Away 7/30/2022 Marlins - Away 7/31/2022 Marlins - Away 8/1/2022 Nationals - Away 8/2/2022 Nationals - Away 8/3/2022 Nationals - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Pirates W 6-5 Away 7/25/2022 Reds L 11-2 Away 7/26/2022 Reds W 2-1 Away 7/27/2022 Reds L 5-3 Away 7/28/2022 Reds W 7-6 Away 7/29/2022 Mets - Home 7/30/2022 Mets - Home 7/31/2022 Mets - Home 8/1/2022 Reds - Home 8/2/2022 Reds - Home 8/3/2022 Reds - Home

