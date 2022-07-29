How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with right fielder Starling Marte (6) after the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Sandy Alcantara on the mound for the Miami Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (456 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets are fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 399 (4.0 per game).
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has managed a team-high 26 home runs and has driven in 84 runs.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Lindor is 35th in homers and sixth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Starling Marte leads the Mets' lineup with a .297 batting average.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks while hitting .262.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar leads Miami with a batting average of .248. He's also hit 12 home runs with 42 RBI.
  • Aguilar's home run total places him 70th in MLB, and he ranks 77th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas has 71 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .349 this season.
  • Rojas ranks 187th in home runs and 214th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jesus Sanchez has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.272/.396.
  • Joey Wendle has 50 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/26/2022

Yankees

W 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

W 6-5

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

L 11-2

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Away

7/29/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/2/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
