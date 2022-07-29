How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Jose Abreu and Sean Murphy, will be on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- The White Sox have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (430 total runs).
- The White Sox rank 17th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 345 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu is hitting .300 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .383.
- Of all batters in baseball, Abreu is 88th in home runs and 56th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .288 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Vaughn ranks 100th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Tim Anderson has put up a team-best batting average of .310.
- A.J. Pollock is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.244) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Murphy ranks 88th in home runs and 90th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .362 on the year.
- Andrus is currently 189th in home runs and 194th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 41.
- Tony Kemp has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .291. He's slugging .306 on the year.
White Sox and Athletics Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/3/2022
Royals
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Rangers
L 11-8
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
W 7-5
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
W 5-3
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/4/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
29
2022
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)