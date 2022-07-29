How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Jose Abreu and Sean Murphy, will be on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).

The White Sox have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (430 total runs).

The White Sox rank 17th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 345 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu is hitting .300 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .383.

Of all batters in baseball, Abreu is 88th in home runs and 56th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .288 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Vaughn ranks 100th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Tim Anderson has put up a team-best batting average of .310.

A.J. Pollock is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.244) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.

In all of MLB, Murphy ranks 88th in home runs and 90th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .362 on the year.

Andrus is currently 189th in home runs and 194th in RBI in the major leagues.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 41.

Tony Kemp has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .291. He's slugging .306 on the year.

White Sox and Athletics Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Home 7/23/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Home 7/24/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Away 7/27/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/29/2022 Athletics - Home 7/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/31/2022 Athletics - Home 8/1/2022 Royals - Home 8/2/2022 Royals - Home 8/3/2022 Royals - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Rangers L 11-8 Home 7/25/2022 Astros W 7-5 Home 7/26/2022 Astros W 5-3 Home 7/27/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 White Sox - Away 7/30/2022 White Sox - Away 7/31/2022 White Sox - Away 8/2/2022 Angels - Away 8/3/2022 Angels - Away 8/4/2022 Angels - Away

