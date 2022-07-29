How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Jose Abreu and Sean Murphy, will be on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).
  • The White Sox have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (430 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 17th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 345 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is hitting .300 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .383.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Abreu is 88th in home runs and 56th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .288 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Vaughn ranks 100th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tim Anderson has put up a team-best batting average of .310.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.244) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Murphy ranks 88th in home runs and 90th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .362 on the year.
  • Andrus is currently 189th in home runs and 194th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 41.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .291. He's slugging .306 on the year.

White Sox and Athletics Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dub n (14) runs down a ground ball by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Andrus was out at first base. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
