How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Quintana gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.247).
  • The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (462 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .310 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 358 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-high 32 home runs and has driven in 64 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Schwarber is 152nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Hoskins is 23rd in homers and 66th in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
  • Bohm paces the Phillies with a .294 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 86 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .348.
  • Hayes is 250th in home runs and 188th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .236 while slugging .407.
  • Overall, Chavis is 100th in home runs and 163rd in RBI this season.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .241/.335/.369 this season for the Pirates.
  • Diego Castillo is batting .204 with an OBP of .243 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Cubs

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

W 7-2

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Marlins

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

L 6-5

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

L 8-7

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
