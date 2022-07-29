How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Quintana gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022

Friday, July 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.247).

The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (462 total runs).

The Phillies' .310 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 358 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-high 32 home runs and has driven in 64 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Schwarber is 152nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Hoskins is 23rd in homers and 66th in RBI.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Bohm paces the Phillies with a .294 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 86 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Hayes is 250th in home runs and 188th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .236 while slugging .407.

Overall, Chavis is 100th in home runs and 163rd in RBI this season.

Ben Gamel is slashing .241/.335/.369 this season for the Pirates.

Diego Castillo is batting .204 with an OBP of .243 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Cubs L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 7/26/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Braves W 7-2 Home 7/28/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Away 7/29/2022 Pirates - Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away 8/2/2022 Braves - Away 8/3/2022 Braves - Away 8/4/2022 Nationals - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/26/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Phillies L 8-7 Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home 8/2/2022 Brewers - Home 8/3/2022 Brewers - Home 8/4/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.