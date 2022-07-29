How to Watch Phillies at Pirates: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

The Phillies will try to make it three wins in a row with a win at PNC Park tonight against the Pirates.

The Philadelphia Phillies (52-47) have traveled across Pennsylvania to Pittsburgh for their four-game series with the Pirates (40-59). The Phillies picked up game one in a close 8-7 victory on Thursday night.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Derick Hall got things started for the Phillies with a two-run triple in the top of the first to give Philly an early 2-0 lead. Nick Castellanos brought in the third run with an RBI single to extend the lead.

In the top of the second, Alec Bohm made it 4-0 with an RBI single. By the end of the sixth, it was 7-0 thanks to a three-run homer by Kyle Schwarber. In the eighth, Didi Gregorius made it 8-0 with an RBI single.

While the Phillies provided great offense, they struggled defensively by allowing seven runs between the eighth and ninth to make it a very tight game. Luckily, Seranthony Dominguez was able to secure the save, but it came down to the wire in the bottom of the ninth.

The Phillies will look to pick up another win Friday night to continue to close the gap with the second-place Braves that currently stands at six and a half games.

