How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Jose Quintana on Friday at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.
Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .247 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (462 total).
- The Phillies are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 358 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 32 home runs and has driven in 64 runs.
- In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Hoskins ranks 23rd in homers and 66th in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .294 batting average.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .247 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- Hayes is 250th in homers and 188th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.
- Overall, Chavis is 100th in homers and 163rd in RBI this year.
- Ben Gamel has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.
- Diego Castillo is batting .204 with an OBP of .243 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
Phillies and Pirates Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Cubs
L 4-3
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
7/26/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Braves
W 7-2
Home
7/28/2022
Pirates
W 8-7
Away
7/29/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Marlins
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
L 6-5
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
L 8-7
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/31/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/4/2022
Brewers
-
Home
