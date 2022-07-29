How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Steele gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Oracle Park against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 24th in the majors with a .234 batting average.
  • The Giants are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (456 total).
  • The Giants' .317 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 418 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has put up a team-leading 53 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs place him 47th in the majors, and he is 29th in RBI.
  • Estrada's .262 batting average paces his team.
  • Estrada ranks 117th in home runs and 86th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .230.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .282 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Happ's home run total places him 117th in the big leagues, and he ranks 59th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .470 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 47th in home runs and 112th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .306 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (47) this season while batting .221.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-0

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-3

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Phillies

W 15-2

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

W 6-2

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
entertainment

