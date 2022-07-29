How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Steele gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Oracle Park against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Giants rank 24th in the majors with a .234 batting average.

The Giants are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (456 total).

The Giants' .317 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 418 (4.3 per game).

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has put up a team-leading 53 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs place him 47th in the majors, and he is 29th in RBI.

Estrada's .262 batting average paces his team.

Estrada ranks 117th in home runs and 86th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.

Mike Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .230.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ is batting .282 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.

Happ's home run total places him 117th in the big leagues, and he ranks 59th in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .470 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 47th in home runs and 112th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .306 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (47) this season while batting .221.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home 7/31/2022 Cubs - Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Phillies W 15-2 Away 7/23/2022 Phillies W 6-2 Away 7/24/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/26/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Giants - Away 7/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/30/2022 Giants - Away 7/31/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/3/2022 Cardinals - Away

