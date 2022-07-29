How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/29/2022

Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will look to find success Robbie Ray when he takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 29, 2022

Friday, July 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros rank 18th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (443 total runs).

The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 408 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 29 home runs and 67 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .309.

In all of baseball, Alvarez is third in homers and seventh in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is batting .245 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Tucker ranks 23rd in homers and 11th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .241 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 53 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .275 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 56 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Rodriguez is 27th in homers and 24th in RBI.

Ty France leads Seattle in batting with a .310 average while slugging 13 homers and driving in 52 runs.

France is 62nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 37th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.346/.383.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .231 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Mariners W 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Away 7/26/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Astros L 8-5 Home 7/25/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/27/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Astros L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Astros - Away 7/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/31/2022 Astros - Away 8/1/2022 Yankees - Away 8/2/2022 Yankees - Away 8/3/2022 Yankees - Away

